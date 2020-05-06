Crime is a serious problem, always has been, and probably always will be. Whether it is “minor” like shoplifting, or “major” like armed robbery or murder, crime hurts someone — maybe many someones.
Police and prosecutors do their best in enforcing the laws. But still there is crime. Statistics vary from city to city and state to state. What drives people to commit these offensives? Greed? An easy way to get something? Frustration? Wanting to “get even” with someone? Ignorance of the laws? Whatever the reason, it is costly for the law abiding population.
Since the beginning of civilization, there has been a criminal element in all societies.
What can be done, to solve this? Some people would say, “more prisons and longer sentences.” Others might say forgiveness and counseling is the answer. Still others may say, it is just a fact of life, we have to accept it.
With society not providing guidance and direction for children, we’ve been headed in the direction of crime permeating all parts of life. Too often people are offended by events and activities they may not like and approve of.
But everyone seems to be offended by crime except, of course, the criminals.
Over the last 50 or 60 years there has been a relaxing of moral standards. Not just religious standards, but generally we have become more laid back and lackadaisical about any behavior — almost as if we didn’t care. In reality, we care.
In not wanting to offend anyone, we’ve turned away from better judgment and allowed the criminal element and the lower morals to take over our communities. This has caused the general deterioration of principles and standards. There is a lack of respect for the laws, each other and an arrogant attitude. It has also led to the attitude of “me first.” Everything is about “me” and “I’m more important than you.”
We need to teach honesty, respect, high moral principles and religious beliefs.
If people are offended by this, remember the U.S. Constitution:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”
Maybe, just maybe, following the principles found in faith (think of the Ten Commandments) would help curb the crime rate, make people more respectful of each other and society in general.
To believe or not to believe is a personal choice. To promote one’s beliefs for the good of all society should never be hindered or prohibited. But there are some who are offended by anything religious and that goes against the Constitution. The crime rate and secular morality may not go hand in hand, but faith-based morality does.
We should try to follow our faith, even promote it and not suppress it. This could be the answer to our crime problem.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.