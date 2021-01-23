To the Editor:
This is in response to a letter by Dr. William Feeman on Jan. 6 (If Trump won’t go, throw him out).
Since you are well known for all things heart related in our community and beyond, does hatred damage the heart in any way? I do know what it does spiritually. For example, could your heart be damaged by the past four years of hatred toward President Donal Trump as noted in the Sentinel-Tribune’s letters to the editor?
What symptoms would one expect if they carried hatred toward anyone or any thing? Just wondering.
Florence Worden
Bowling Green