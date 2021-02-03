To the Editor:
I wish Dr. Ben Carson was my family doctor. I wish Condoleezza Rice was my next-door neighbor. I wish I could vote again for Ronald Reagan. I wish I could have Clarence Thomas’s autograph. I wish I could have voted for Elizabeth Dole somewhere along the way. I wish I lived in San Diego (at least for a short period of time) so that I could be a member of Dr. David Jeremiah’s church. I wish I could have met Rosa Parks — obviously, a woman of great courage.
Conversely, I could never vote for Ted Kennedy — nor Barack Obama, nor Richard Nixon. And, I could never attend a church where Pastors Jeremiah Wright, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson were “spiritual” leaders — likewise for Jim Bakker and Jim Jones of Peoples Temple infamy.
I believe most Americans today make their choices in politics and religion — not with regard to race or gender, but based on their perceived notions about where individuals stand with regard to character, biblical beliefs and patriotism. Do these people believe what I believe? Would I want to live next door to them? Do they have the best interest of this nation in mind when they represent us in elected office?
In the world of sports, Lebron James is not one of my heroes — same for Barry Bonds, Pete Rose and Roger Clemons. Count me in for Larry Doby, Hank Aaron, Lou Gerig, Sandy Koufax, Bobby Richardson and, more recently, Kurt Warner, Tim Tebow and Curt Schilling.
Having said all that, I am concerned about “hate” in America today. In this day and age, there are many accusing others of being “haters” just because they don’t agree with whatever these folks believe. Some want to rid our nation — to cancel out anyone that doesn’t agree with them. Free speech is ridiculed, condemned, disparaged.
The First Amendment of our Constitution is under attack. Yes, I suspect we are all guilty at one time or another of saying something we’d like to take back, but we all need to take care — caring for one another and honoring the right to speak freely on any matter. Hate is a two-way street —let’s all take care.
And a final thought: Just because I don’t agree with you doesn’t mean I hate you. Conversely, don’t hate me if I disagree with your views.
Larry Garzony
Bowling Green