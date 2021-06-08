The Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s decision to rename the Harrison Rally Day festival reflects a laudable effort to address W.H. Harrison’s full legacy. Rather than ignoring history, the chamber is confronting its complexity.
Harrison’s legacy includes holding other people as slaves and working to introduce slavery into the Indiana Territory (modern Indiana and Illinois). Denying life and liberty to other human beings by holding them as property was common for wealthy Virginians like Harrison, and he hedged his position on the issue repeatedly during his political career.
As Indiana Territory governor, Harrison signed treaties of dubious validity with Native American tribes that ceded land guaranteed them by the 1795 Treaty of Greenville. He then launched a preemptive military campaign against Tecumseh’s resistance movement.
His victory over the Native confederacy at Tippecanoe in 1811 inspired his presidential campaign slogan. Harrison’s generalship in the War of 1812 offered a rare example of military competence in an otherwise mismanaged war, but also included launching raids against Native villages full of non-combatants, and against non-hostile tribes to secure their fealty and protect his lines of communication. From the Native American perspective, Harrison’s successful campaign dashed their last chance for autonomy, and sowed the seeds of their forced removal.
How we remember and commemorate historical figures are choices that reflect our modern values; those choices do not alter the history books.
Some may claim the chamber’s decision is “erasing history” — it’s the opposite. The chamber looked at the totality of Harrison’s carrier – the good, bad and ugly – and found him a poor fit for a fall street fair. Harrison held people in slavery. His actions as a territorial governor, and his military leadership were certainly consistent with the values of many, though certainly not all, of his 19th century contemporaries.
But, that doesn’t mean Perrysburg should have a festival named after him in the 21st century.
Geoff Earnhart
Perrysburg