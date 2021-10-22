To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Tony Hunter for Bowling Green Council.
I first met Hunter when he was a student-athlete at Bowling Green State University. Over the last several years I have watched him become a faithful husband, devoted father and servant leader. I have been impressed by his ability to balance family responsibilities while simultaneously advancing in his career and investing in the community through his volunteer leadership of Upward Sports. In this role, Hunter has made a positive impact on hundreds of children and their families and has demonstrated a capacity to work with diverse groups of people. He knows how to create a positive environment in a growing organization where all contributions are valued.
I also know Hunter to be a lifelong learner who continually strives for improvement. You can be confident that Hunter will treat others with honor and respect, offer intelligent solutions and work diligently to improve our community as a member of council.
Scott Estep
Rudolph