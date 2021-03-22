To the Editor:
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who responded to the call for help Monday morning, Feb. 1, on Birch Street. As residents of Bowling Green, we are blessed to have such a skilled team of first responders available to our community. Their rapid response and expertise saved a life that day. Not only did they quickly and respectfully assess the situation, but they were courteous and attentive to the needs of the family.
We are also grateful to all those who helped to keep our drive clear of snow all winter. You made our trips to the hospital and doctor appointments that much easier to navigate. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Officer Robin Short for being the first on the sce ne to start CPR. Without her efforts the outcome may have been much different. Words cannot express the debt of gratitude we owe to all involved.
Barb and Dennis (Zeke) Zalinski
Bowling Green