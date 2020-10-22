To the Editor:
With most of America working from home amid the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, our dependence on technology is greater than ever before. That is why the Department of Justice’s decision to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google, which would effectively dismantle the company if successful, is so poorly timed.
Tech companies, like Google, have provided a medium for small businesses to get back on their feet during these uncertain times. The tech industry has given mom and pop stores in Ohio a shot to stay in business because it has kept them connected, and it has allowed them to move from a physical store to a digital presence. This antitrust lawsuit jeopardizes the free and easy access to the digital tools that so many Americans have come to rely on, and it will ultimately do more harm than good.
Given all that is going on in the world, now is not the time to attack a company that is giving Ohio businesses a fighting chance and keeping the American economy going.
Tyler Kelly
Bowling Green