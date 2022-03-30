To the Editor:
After consuming the news daily on the war with Ukraine and Russia, it’s a shame to hear the news blaming each party.
The Bible says there are going to be wars and rumors of ward til the Lord comes. The Lord knows who’s going to win and it’s going to be him (the Lord).
I’m not able to go to church but I do get my ministry from a pastor from Deshler that I see on Pastor’s Point and I’ve learned a lot from my Bible and ministry. I’m thankful I gave my heart to the Lord a long time ago. But this is not about me, it’s just to show you that everyone can avoid what’s coming if they give their heart to God and its coming from the heart.
God’s right at your door and all you have to do is open it and except him. He has your name in the palm of your hand.
Shirley Schooner
Rudolph