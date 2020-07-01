To the Editor:
In a field outside of Perrysburg off Five Point Road lies a long forgotten cemetery. I say “long forgotten” because the bodies were said to have been moved to St. Rose Cemetery in Perrysburg.
The original St. Mary Mother of Sorrows church once stood on this 60 acres of land but burned down and was rebuilt across the field from the original. It too, was eventually torn down. The land owned by the Diocese of Toledo sold 40 acres of that land but somehow left the 20 the cemetery is on. It has been farmed over for decades until a group of genealogy relatives started looking for their family members, found stones lined up and bone fragments around. A family member is the farmer and has been farming over it for years.
When checking with the Diocese, according to their remaining records, after a fire destroyed most, showed all the bodies had been moved. The records at St. Rose only show graves for a few of them, which left 80 unaccounted for.
God seems to have a plan for the forgotten as the group was able to find them and He put a church, St. John XXIII, so close on Ohio 25 and Five Point Road. What a perfect spot for loved ones to be buried.
What a beautiful extension to have a little spot of serene quiet and to be next to long past relatives, a lot of them veterans from long ago wars.
Seems in my mind could it be that God has kept that 20 acres from being sold off for a reason? And for the group to find it in the nick of time?
Not knowing where the actual graves are in that 5 acres now could be a place for a Shrine of Remembrance with names on that spot but it still leaves 15 acres for new graves.
God’s miracle, I wonder? Maybe.
Priscilla Stockner
Bowling Green