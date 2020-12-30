Here we go again, a new year, with resolutions made — and not yet broken.
The pandemic has seriously changed how we live and celebrate our holidays. Every December we say next year will be better, next year we will do or not do __ (fill in the blank).
This year we will have to adjust our thinking. With the vaccines being approved and distribution starting, there is hope for a return to “normality.”Maybe, hopefully, 2021 will be a much better year than 2020.
New Year’s Eve parties are being curtailed. Local and state leaders are urging — even mandating — we stay home and forgo any celebrations to slow down and try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Some people have said, with the vaccines about to be distributed, there is not so much a concern. The vaccines will stop the pandemic. Will they? Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, what do we do about the new year? Can the politicians stop the calendar? No. Jan. 1will come no matter what they say or do. Mandates and orders from our political leaders won’t be followed by everyone. And threats of fines and/or jail, can’t be followed up.
Mandates and orders are not laws, only legislative bodies can pass laws. Mayors and governors are the executive branch, not the legislative.
Do we just comply with mandates from our “leaders?’” Or what?
We need to be safe and responsible, while celebrating. And celebrate we must. Everything has been turned upside down in our lives with this virus. We need to feel some sense of normalacy. Celebrating the arrival of the new year, safely, is a good way to start.
Another good way is for our “leaders” to read their oath of office carefully, especially the part that says, “support and defend the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.”
This is something that has been virtually ignored for most of the summer. Demonstrations and protests developed into riots with threats and attacks on businesses and individuals. Our leaders have ignored laws which protect everyone, while letting these protesters run wild. Peaceful protesting is a right, but these protests haven’t been all that peaceful. Lockdowns and mandates haven’t really worked.
With the coming parties and drinking that goes with them, all of us should be extra careful, to be sure these don’t develop into more rioting. We’ve been locked down for a good part of this year, and are need of letting off some steam, otherwise known as partying.
Let’s all enjoy marking the end of 2020, miserable as it has been. Ring in the new year and work to truly make 2021 a happy new year.
Have a safe and happy new year.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.