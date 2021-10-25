To the Editor:
Bowling Green City Schools is asking for a 0.50% income tax renewal on the Nov. 2 ballot. While they are not asking for more money, they are asking you to forfeit your right to ever vote on this again. This tax has been on a five-year renewal cycle but is now being presented as continuing.
On the ballot in bold letters it reads “proposed income tax (renewal).” You must read further down, in the small print, before the word “continuing” appears. Continuing means permanent. Continuing means forever.
The district has approximately $22 million in reserves and yet they will ask voters to free up millions by allowing an endless flow of money, should the continuing renewal pass. Is it wise to give them access to more money when they put in a turf field for $725,000 and pay financial consultant David Conley $50,000 annually? Treasurer Cathy Schuller has been asked for over a year to give the public access to the state checkbook, and get the software compatible.
Given their whimsical spending, should we trust this current board and superintendent with millions?
Conley stated that possible uses (for the money) are virtually limitless. The thought of that is frightening. The 0.50% income tax renewal does not expire until December 2022. This issue can be placed on the ballot again (May or November) as a traditional five-year renewal — one you can continue to vote on in the future.
Brenda Pike
Bowling Green