To the Editor:
I am Wood County resident and work part time as an outpatient physical therapist.
Due to the COVID-19, I was told by my employer to file for unemployment on April 3. Although my unemployment was initially approved, my weekly reimbursement was denied.
I tried calling, faxing, writing appeals and still received denial. After I realized my efforts were fruitless, I reached out for help through our State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. He immediately initiated contact with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, and within days my case was reviewed, the issue corrected, and I received my unemployment reimbursement.
In the midst of this pandemic, Representative Ghanbari took the time to personally call me and work closely with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to assist this Wood County citizen. Thank you, Representative Ghanbari, for remaining engaged with your constituents.
Douglas Jakubowski
Bowling Green