I am one of the owners of a business deemed an essential and critical business — an over-the-road temperature-controlled trucking company hauling only food.
In the 36 years I have worked for the family business, no elected official has ever reached out so frequently as State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. Ghanbari consistently checks in to learn what challenges we are facing and works non-stop until solutions are identified.
At the onset of the pandemic, Ghanbari contacted us right away because he knew how critical our services are to maintaining a standard of living. We worked to make certain Ohioans had food and other life-sustaining commodities they needed during one of the worse crises we’ve faced to date. He made sure we knew what resources were available so we could provide hand sanitizer to all our drivers, ensuring their safety.
Once Ghanbari learned about the challenges our drivers were having accessing meals because trucks don’t fit through the drive-thru, he worked tirelessly with the owners of fast food restaurants in Northwest Ohio to make sure our drivers had the means to get meals when they needed.
We have always had excellent representation in Ohio House District 3, but Ghanbari’s efforts, energy and enthusiasm to help Ohio businesses has raised the bar substantially for anyone who follows in his footsteps.
Thank you, Representative Ghanbari, for being a passionate advocate for all businesses, and especially the trucking industry, during these times.
Ed Nagle
President, CEO
Nagle Companies