To the Editor:
In an Associated Press article in the Sentinel-Tribune on July 13, it was reported that 117 non-citizens registered to vote in the 2020 Ohio election — 13 actually voted. The article does not tell us who they voted for in the election. Out of the 6 million voters, they made up approximately .000002 of the total. No election outcomes were reported to be impacted by this widespread election rigging and fraud.
Legislators all over the country are rushing to enact new stricter voter laws to protect the integrity of the elections we hold so dear, although there has been no evidence of widespread election rigging or fraud.
In what other areas do we pass new restrictive laws when 13 individuals out of 6 million have violated the rules? Let’s prosecute the 13 to the full extent of current laws to teach them a lesson and deter others from doing the same. Or let’s make a nonissue an issue and rally around to preserve the integrity of the election process by making it look like we are saving democracy. Give me a break.
Russ Griggs
Swanton