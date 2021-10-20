To The Editor:
I am writing to recommend Laura Meinke for Perrysburg school board.
Meinke was elected to three terms on Genoa Area Local School District’s board and was overwhelming reelected in 2015. During her tenure she proved that she not only cared for the best interest of the students but was also able to handle the challenges of a district that lacked the resources of neighboring districts. Fiscal competency cannot always be ascribed to school board members but it certainly can be to Meinke.
I encourage you to make Genoa’s loss Perrysburg’s gain on Nov. 2.
Jennifer Widmer
Graytown