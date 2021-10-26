To the Editor:
I am a long time Bowling Green resident and local business owner. I graduated from Bowing Green High School and have chosen to raise my family in the Bowling Green community. My children are students in Bowling Green City Schools.
I have known Norm Geer both personally and professionally for over 25 years. During that time, he has displayed unwavering commitment and dedication to the Bowling Green community. His experience and passion for education have made him a valuable member of the Bowling Green board of education since 2018.
The challenges our district is facing are not unique. Many districts across the country are facing polarizing and complex obstacles. In an era where it is easy to critique and criticize, and solutions are multifaceted, Geer has displayed the unique ability to lead, communicate effectively and collaborate with others to reach viable and effective resolutions. Despite facing enormous adversity associated with the ongoing pandemic, Geer has consistently shown that his singular motivation lies in his desire to facilitate the most positive outcome for every student.
Successful school districts lead to successful communities. I believe with Geer leading the Bowling Green board of education, the Bowling Green community will continue the path to success.
I encourage you to carefully consider the future you envision for Bowling Green and for the students in our school district. For a path to a positive future, join me in reelecting Geer for Bowling Green board of education.
Nick Snyder
Bowling Green