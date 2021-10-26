To the Editor:
I encourage all eligible voters to cast a ballot in the Nov. 2 election. As most often in our local elections, voters are once again offered an impressive slate of candidates. As to those seeking a seat on the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education, I support the reelection of Norm Geer.
A lifelong Bowling Green resident and a graduate of BGCS, Geer has repeatedly demonstrated a deep commitment to the welfare and betterment of our community and its youth. He has actively participated in and supported numerous projects, programs, and activities that have enriched the lives of many. Some of you may well recall Geer’s years of coaching little league baseball or his strong advocacy of Bobcat athletics and academics.
A practicing attorney since 1971 and a past president of the Wood County Bar Association, Geer is highly regarded by colleagues within the legal community for his honesty, integrity, decisiveness and congeniality. He thoroughly reviews all aspects of a matter, considers realistic alternatives, and willingly engages in meaningful dialogue with others.
The retention of reasoned and experienced leadership is of great benefit to our school district. During his first term Geer gained critical insight and understanding of the complex and challenging issues confronting the board. Along with other commendable attributes, that experience makes Geer highly qualified for continuing service.
Tom Vogtsberger
Bowling Green