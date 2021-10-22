To the Editor:
According to news reports in the past months, more than a few school boards across the nation — even in Ohio — are in turmoil due to over-the-top protests about curricular and health issues in public education. However, this has not been the case in Bowling Green; by comparison, its school board has been the calm in the midst of that storm of negativity and hostility made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
Much of the credit for this belongs to members of the school board like Norm Geer, the current president who is seeking reelection on Nov. 2. A product of Bowling Green schools as well as a graduate of Miami University and Cornell University’s College of Law, he has practiced law here for 50 years, establishing a reputation for personal commitment to his clients and professional competence in resolving problems with sound judgment.
He has applied this same set of skills to his four years of service on the school board by listening respectfully to fellow citizens and reasonably meeting their concerns before reaching a majority decision. This was evident during his current term with the board’s actions — without a tax increase — to improve the physical facilities by the air conditioning of classrooms at three schools and by making available the high school stadium to all student teams that play field sports, like soccer.
At the top of Geer’s agenda for continuing to enhance instructional outcomes is early childhood education. He believes it is the key to increasing substantially the readiness of future pupils for kindergarten and promises long and short-term success for them, as well as the community.
We endorse the election of Geer again to the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
Jean and Larry Daly
Bowling Green