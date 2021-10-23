To the Editor:
As a community member, parent and teacher, I believe Norm Geer and Ryan Myers are our best options for the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
Both have shown their commitment to BG schools through trying circumstances. I have not always agreed with all their decisions, yet have felt listened to and respected when I have approached either with questions or concerns.
Specifically, Geer has visited the building where I teach and actively supported smaller class sizes to help us meet the needs of our students. Most importantly, I believe both Geer and Myers understand the challenges our schools face as our community has changed over the past 20 years. They recognize diversity as encompassing the socio-economic issues that impact our students and their families. They are engaged in supporting students and teachers, and I believe should continue their work on our school board.
Stacey Higgins
Bowling Green