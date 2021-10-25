To the Editor:
I have not written a letter to the editor since President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January, but I feel compelled to write about the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
This election cycle has two candidates, Jessica Swaisgood and Peggy Thompson, who are trying to get elected to the board.
They obviously are trying to get the general public to forget the crazy theories they pushed during last school year‘s coronavirus emergency.
In my opinion, neither of them is qualified to make policy that is in the best interest of our children and the Bowling Green school system.
Voters, do you want someone in there who will keep our schools open using medical and scientific advice not taken from Facebook, but from people who actually know what they’re talking about? Or you could do the alternative and put these two in a position where the virus will spread, and our schools will end up closing.
Let’s let sanity prevail by electing qualified people. Please elect Norman Geer and Ryan Myers to fill these open positions as they are the most qualified, and will keep our children safe, and our schools open using sound, fact-based medical and scientific advice.
John Haver
Milton Center