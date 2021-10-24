To the Editor:
We are writing this letter on behalf of Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education candidate Norm Geer and urge voters to seriously consider voting for this stellar candidate on the Nov. 2 ballot.
This election is a pivotal one for this community; the pandemic, aging buildings, failed school levies and a politically divided populace have increased the need for logical, stable, educated and strong leaders on the school board. Geer is such a candidate.
Geer has lived and worked in Bowling Green his entire life. Due to his 50 years of practicing law and raising children here, he understands the problems and issues confronting our community. He has a deep and vested interest in insuring that our children receive a great education which helps them become successful, tax-paying citizens who stay and work in the area, and contribute back to our community.
Anyone in the district can decide they are qualified to run for school board. This does not mean they have qualifications like Geer to make decisions that will affect the children in the district for years to come. We need candidates who are rational, who take the time to study problems, and who can come up with practical solutions. Admittedly, this is not an easy position to hold and succeed in, but some of the statements in the press by his opponents have made it clear that they do not understand the needs of the job. The stakes are high this year and we cannot afford to elect individuals motivated by fear, anger or misinformation.
Experience, stability and respect for the dedicated professionals to whom we entrust the education the district’s children are qualities greatly needed on our school board. Geer has the experience, provides the stability and understands that the tough decisions our schools board needs to make cannot be prefaced on a belief that teachers, staff, and administrators are the problem, rather than tight budgets, a shrinking tax base, increased enrollment and failing infrastructure.
If our school district, like the rest of the world, is to recover from a pandemic while staying abreast of the rapidly changing world we live in, Geer can provide the leadership needed and is highly qualified for the job.
Dave Donley and Karen Wood
Bowling Green