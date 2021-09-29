To the Editor:
Where do you go when you need to renew, to restore, to refresh or rejuvenate? When do you go for fun, for challenge, for diversion from your routine?
I, like thousands of others in Bowling Green, go to a park. Fortunately, every resident of Bowling Green lives within 1.5 miles of a park. We go to walk, to run, to learn, and sometimes just to be closer to nature.
Bowling Green has 393 acres in 11 parks, plus a recreation center, an award-winning pool and waterpark and the fabulous new Veterans Building in City Park.
Please continue to support this wonderful resource by voting yes in Nov. 2 for the 2021 parks and recreation levy. The parks are free and there for all of us.
Lee Hakel
Bowling Green