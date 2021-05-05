To the Editor:
Having just read of the indictment of the fraternity members allegedly responsible for Stone Foltz’s death, there are a number of things that come to mind.
Fraternities are stupid and breeding grounds for poor judgment and groupthink at its worst. Paying a monetary fee to have “friends” is sad.
Pi Kappa Alpha may be the worst of the worst. At my alma mater, it was filled with the (unfortunate stereotype but best way to describe them) meatheads and guys that tried to get young women fall-down drunk then taking advantage of them.
They were also the most arrogant and wore a false and assumed sense of superiority in comparison to anyone else. The national chapter claiming that it’s “horrified and outraged” reeks of an organization trying to save face.
Believe me, they know that the excessive drinking and hazing happens all over the place.
Eric Berg
Dearborn Heights, Michigan