To the Editor,
Many years ago, I was honored to serve as Bowling Green clerk of council. I have observed 4th Ward Councilman William Herald work diligently to represent citizens. As clerk, I saw him engage with others behind the scenes to solve problems and improve legislation – which he continues to do. I recognized his deeply-held beliefs about the proper role of local government, within which he has pursued ways to serve, solve problems and bring people together.
Herald feels strongly about the respect that should be given to every human being. He is the only council member who consistently attends the human relations commission meetings and the only council member who regularly attend and contributes at the Not in Our Town meetings. Additionally, he was the deciding vote in adding inclusive wording to the city charter preamble.
He also believes we should be good stewards of the environment. When the board of public utilities decided to adjust their fees for residents who have solar panels hooked to the electric system, he didn’t give up and declare the city charter prohibits council from any actionable assistance. Instead, he fashioned an innovative solution by proposing that the city income tax form be changed to allow a tax credit for those who have renewables attached to the electric system.
In addition, Herald knew we were going to be addressing more sustainability issues in the future. So, he proposed that council modify its committee structure to add a sustainability council committee. Council is now better prepared to tackle future sustainability issues.
Having observed Herald over the years, I can state that he has a solid foundation, substantial background, proven track record, selfless work ethic and earnest desire to listen to and serve the citizens of Bowling Green. I strongly recommend he be reelected.
Nancy Eridon
Bowling Green