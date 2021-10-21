To the Editor:
In my years as mayor of Bowling Green, I often pondered and wondered about this basic question: “What would life in BG and the County of Wood be like without the benefits of the Wood County Committee on Aging and its eight centers throughout the county?”
The answer is overwhelmingly apparent. Since the inception of the WCCOA and its first center in 1975, literally thousands of senior citizens and their families would be without the basic benefits of meals, transportation, health and wellness services, life enrichment programs and basic information and referral assists as well.
One of many facts alone stands out: In 2020, during the pandemic restrictions, 204,508 meals were delivered to more than 1,400 older adults throughout the county.
The story of the committee on aging is an amazing one that has done so much for seniors over the years to promote independence, encourage community involvement and enhance dignity.
Thank goodness for the foresight and wisdom of people like the late mayor, Bruce Bellard, the Wood County Commissioners and countless other community leaders and public officials including past and current members of the governing board. And I would be remiss not to mention the professionalism and leadership skills of former Executive Director Jean Smith and current Director Denise Niese. As a result of these combined efforts, the WCCOA is Ohio’s first nationally accredited senior center.
Please join with Nadine and me in supporting the renewal of an existing 0.7 mill levy and an increase of 0.3 mill for the benefit of seniors throughout Wood County.
Dick Edwards
BG mayor emeritus