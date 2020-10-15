To the Editor:
As Election Day approaches and early voting begins, we write to express our enthusiastic support for Corey Speweik as the next judge of the Wood County Court of Common Pleas.
As former presidents of the Wood County Bar Association, we are all lawyers who have practiced in Wood County for many years. We have seen Corey’s work—both in and out of the courtroom—and strongly believe that he is the best candidate to serve Wood County’s citizens.
Speweik’s wide-ranging legal experience particularly suits him to serve on common pleas court. For nearly 13 years, he has represented local citizens and businesses in civil disputes in all levels of Ohio’s courts, from municipal to Ohio’s Supreme Court. He has represented parties on both sides of domestic relations cases, and has experience in both defending and prosecuting criminal matters.
In addition to his private practice, Speweik serves as the prosecutor for several Wood County municipalities. But what gives Speweik even more of an advantage is his experience as a magistrate in the Walbridge and Northwood mayor’s courts. These positions have given him insight into what it takes to run a courtroom and make the decisions judges face every day.
Beyond practicing law, Speweik is a farmer and small business owner. His business experience has taught him the value of using time and resources wisely and efficiently, respecting the people he works with, and completing tasks in a timely manner. These are skills necessary to keep a courtroom running efficiently and help ensure that each case is decided as promptly as possible.
More importantly, Speweik is invested in the well-being of Wood County. He serves on the board of Alicia’s Voice, an organization that advocates on behalf of domestic violence survivors, and the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board. He has served for many years as a court-appointed guardian ad litem, which requires him to investigate custody cases and make recommendations to protect children’s best interests. He will take this concern for the citizens of our county to the bench and use it to make fair, impartial decisions in every case.
Speweik’s experience and community-mindedness make him an ideal candidate for common pleas court. We urge you to vote for Speweik.
Former Wood County Bar Association Presidents
Richard Schmidt
Douglas Ruck
Robert Strauss
Brian Smith
Michael Kelley
Emily Samlow