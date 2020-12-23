To the Editor:
Mr Pollyanna, Average Joe — and by the way who made him the spokesperson for the average person — is at it again.
Who needs politicians or scientists or anyone else telling us what to do? We have freedom, as Braveheart exclaimed as he was being gutted, to do what we want when we want, however we want (movie reference). Thanksgiving just proved it.
Due to coronavirus, 300,000 are dead. Hospitals are being overrun with patients. Freezer trucks are needed for the dead. Healthcare heroes are being burned out. But, by the love of God, we have our freedom no matter how many die. Many are old and going to die anyway. Let them get on with it and decrease the surplus population ( Scrooge reference). Sorry I digress.
When all else fails let’s throw in the Constitution. A great number of our leaders signed on to a court case that would have negated the votes of millions of Americans. It took the Supreme Court five minutes to support the Constitution by throwing it out. States have the responsibility to run their elections. No state has the right to dictate how another state carries out that obligation as long as it doesn’t violate federal law.
Although we have the freedom to travel and gather to celebrate Christmas, we chose to stay home, not travel, not gather with loved ones because we care about them. The responsibility to care about others doesn’t come from those you vilify because they tell you what to do. It comes from the “reason for the season.”
Peace on Earth and goodwill to men. We hope to gather with them, if they do not die from the lack of responsibility of others, next year and many years to come. Have a safe and merry Christmas and new year.
Russ Griggs
Swanton