To the Editor:
It is very disappointing that the current Wood County Fair Board has decided that science and safety should be ignored and the fair flower shows should go on regardless of cost to those who participate.
Many Wood County gardeners have worked very hard to make the Wood County Fair Flower shows one of the best in the state because the beautiful set up, diversity of horticultural specimens and the number of arrangements. The number of floral specimens entered each year usually exceeds 600.
This year we are in the grips of a pandemic and most of us who plan/set up and tear down two shows in one week are over 60 years of age and have been advised by the medical doctors not to go out into crowds, to do social distancing and to wear a mask.
Setting up and tearing down for two shows while wearing a mask in the summer heat would indeed be a hardship for many over 60 years of age.
Getting the exhibits ready the day of show by 11 a.m. and abiding by the Ohio coronavirus rules would be next to impossible. The entrants gather around two large tables to place specimens into containers filled with water. Most flower arrangements are 2-3 feet apart.
We do not have enough set up tables or space to provide social distancing.
If we set something outside upon which to work, the entrants would be carrying containers (some are glass) up an incline, in and around many others.
Now due the fair’s financial problems resulting from COVID-19, there will be no premiums paid to winners, however there is a cost of $26 to enter. Why would people enter?
I lived through the polio years and was one of the lucky ones who did not get it. We had no idea how polio was spread but we do have a very good idea how this virus is spread. My goal is to live through the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the board had taken the time to simply survey those who usually set up/tear down and participate in the shows, they may have learned what I did. Many are taking the advice of the doctors and staying home.
I look forward to another outstanding flower show at the Wood County Fair in 2021.
Audrey Palumbo
Perrysburg
Assistant Chairperson, Wood County Flower Show