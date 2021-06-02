There has never been a time when our country has been more divided than it is now: Not during the Vietnam War or even the Civil War.
Never has there been more disillusionment and anxiety about the future of our country than there is currently. With the conflicting viewpoints, differences of opinion and outright falsehoods being spread, by opposing parties, there never has there been less positive feelings about patriotism and love for country.
Never has there been so little respect for others and so much hypocrisy in nearly everything we hear. Mandates and lockdowns may be have been needed to combat the coronavirus, but there have been considerable “violations” by some of our political leaders. Their message has been: “Do as I say, but I’ll do whatever I want.” This is not leadership and shows a lack of respect forpeople.
Many, perhaps most, of our elected leaders have said we need to unify, be more diverse and inclusive. But these leaders are not leading by example. This attitude is not helping to unify, if anything it is dividing us further. These leaders need to wake up and start doing the job they were elected to do. We need to stop electing these so-called leaders. We must have respect returned to our government and our society.
Our nation is a Republic, a nation of laws, set forth in the U.S. Constitution. It is the law of the land, our land.
While the leadership of our nation and communities continues to bicker and argue, we the people need to keep on living, doing what we can to stay safe, put food on the table for our families and all the other day-to-day tasks.
We need leadership to get things done. This is leadership we don’t have. Everything from Washington, D.C., on down to the local city halls is engulfed by partisan bickering.
We need to be together to continue to fight the virus. We also need to get back to work, back to school, back to church and back to normal living.
The rioting, looting and wanton destruction of our communities must stop. The dishonesty and hypocrisy must stop. Progress in solving problems must start.
If all this happens, then we can begin to think about unity. Activists on all sides must be willing to sit down and discuss their differences as mature adults. Our leaders should set an example.
The national media must report the good and the bad with honesty. The media, as I understand its true function, is to report what is happening. Everyone wants unity and not division, at least most every one.
Finding fault and blaming the other viewpoint won’t solve anything, it only further divides us. Respect for each other and honesty and willingness to solve problems are essential for becoming united.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.