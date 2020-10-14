To the Editor:
I submit this letter in enthusiastic support of Joel Kuhlman in his effort to be elected as one of Wood County’s Common Pleas Court Judges.
I have practiced law in Wood County for nearly 35 years, and have been associated in my practice with Kuhlman for over 10 years. I have been privileged to practice before a number of great Wood County judges.
I know Kuhlman to be exceptionally intelligent, honest and skilled in the law, while at the same time a dedicated husband and father. He is well liked and respected by his peers, and in my estimation, possesses all of the traits and experience needed to serve Wood County as a fair and effective judge.
Kuhlman offers Wood County a young, energetic and effective candidate who is very prepared to serve as Common Pleas Judge. I offer my highest endorsement in support of Kuhlman to be elected judge of the Wood County Court of Common Pleas.
Jim Hammer
Bowling Green