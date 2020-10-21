To the Editor:
Wood County is fortunate to have many exceptional individuals in leadership roles. An example of outstanding leadership can be found in our common pleas judges, the Honorable Molly Mack, the Honorable Matt Reger and now we have the opportunity to add another outstanding leader Corey Speweik as the third Wood County Common Pleas judge.
I have the honor of serving on the Wood County Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Services Board with Speweik. He has earned the respect of the board by his thoughtful, fact-based, compassionate attention to detail for all matters that come before the Board.
As we look at the increase in crimes, studies demonstrate that if we could get to the underlying issues that cause people to commit crimes, it could stop the behaviors and help the person become a productive and safe member of society. Mental Illness is one of those underlying issues. Speweik’s volunteer work with the ADAMHS Board and Alicia’s Voice has given him an insight to the issues of mental health and domestic violence. This insight will permit all citizens of Wood County to feel safe.
His experience in all aspects of the law, civil, criminal and family will serve well the citizens of Wood County. So I am respectfully asking you to join me in voting for a candidate who has extensive legal experience that is merged with compassion and a true sense of service to Wood County. Please vote for Speweik.
Judy Ennis
Bowling Green