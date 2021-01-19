To the Editor:
Not long ago we said goodbye to the old year and rang in the new year. Today, we say goodbye to a president.
His endless attempts to overturn the election results and his inciting of an insurrection culminating in an attack on the Capitol leaves one speechless.
I can only think of the words sung by Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair lady.” Eliza was a poor uneducated girl who is tutored by Professor Henry Higgins to speak proper English and to act like a lady. Eliza views him as an arrogant tutor who thinks he should get all the credit for her transformation. It is all about him. She belts out a song called “ Without You.” It speaks to the current situation.
What a fool I was, what a dominated fool to think you were the earth and sky
What an elevated fool, what a mutton-headed dote was I.
There’ll be spring every year without you
Art and music will thrive without you
They can still rule the land without you
Windsor Castle (i.e., the White House) will stand without you
Without much ado we can all muddle through without you
We will not feel alone without you, we can stand on our own without you
So, go back in your shell, we can do bloody well without you.
Thank you, Eliza.
Rose Hess
Bowling Green