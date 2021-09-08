To the Editor:
It is with heavy hearts that we decided to sell our “forever” home and leave Bowling Green. We do not know where we will go, but it will not be a city that discourages rooftop solar by implementing an open-ended rate scheme that is the highest experts that we have consulted with have seen.
In fact, we were especially shocked that the utility department would accuse rooftop solar owners of not paying their fair share of unavoidable grid costs, which cannot be substantiated. Instead, the real problems are not being addressed and rooftop solar is being undervalued.
Last week during the heat wave, our panels were cranking clean electrons to our neighbors when they were needed the most.
The new rate scheme, unilaterally imposed by municipal utilities is the same policy being implemented by other cities that are part of the 50-year take-or-pay contract for coal-fired power from Prairie State, Illinois’ largest polluter, promoted by American Municipal Power.
Instead of using the $23,000 paid a to consultant to devise Rider E to penalize individual investment in rooftop solar, Bowling Green could have used that money for consultants to help them with their problem with Prairie State.
Instead of passing a resolution on civility, council could understand the rightful upset of those who disagree with this policy. With no public announcement, hearing or comment period — and no oversight — BG utilities penalized individual investments in clean energy.
We cannot live in a city that would squash investments in solar with a policy that will cause any payback period to extend well beyond the life of the solar system.
AMP must be held accountable, and residents need to get involved, because this is not just a rooftop solar issue – this is an AMP issue. BG will be paying higher rates, and can even end up with a problem of too little electricity if Prairie State closes early, as it should.
It is hard to leave Bowling Green. We could sue because we have damages as a result of this, but that also does not address the real issue. This is a much bigger problem than just the few homes with rooftop solar — which the penalty will not begin to cover the costs to ratepayers for costly AMP contracts. Rooftop solar in BG is being blamed for a much bigger problem.
Leatra Harper
Bowling Green