To the Editor:
One hundred Democracy scholars signed a letter stating that America’s great experiment as a Democracy is in danger. They point directly to the swaths of voting restriction legislation that is sweeping state bodies.
Without a federal mandate, passed by Sen. Sherrod Brown and Sen. Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate, I fear our country will be embroiled in generations of despotic authoritarians and fascists “a la trumpism.” The Republican Party has continued to act in bad faith, refusing to vote for legislation in which their demands were met. They continue to unabashedly support trumpism. And they know they must restrict voting rights in order to win elections.
The Democrats in the Senate, along with any remaining patriots on the right, must act now to pass the For The People Act, the John Lewis Voting Act, and nuke the filibuster. Now is the time to ensure generations to come will enjoy the America we once saw and believed so dearly in.
Amber Windom
Bowling Green