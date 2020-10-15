To the Editor:
The library system has always been an important part of my life since I have been a kid. My family could not afford to have a wide collection of books at home, but Lake Local Schools did.
Libraries are an important part of every school and university. It contains a wide range of resources vital for their students.
When I worked for the railroad in public affairs I traveled a lot on business. In the summers when I was out of town I would frequent the parks of the communities I was in, eat lunch and read. In the winter months I would visit the local libraries and spend hours there reading, listening to audios and talking and listening to people.
Libraries are much more than learning centers. Libraries are a community center where people can meet, exchange ideas and talk.
I was on the Walbridge Council when a piece of land became available to develop. Many ideas were thrown around on what we should do with it; a much needed parking lot for area businesses, a building for commercial use, or a possible library.
Council and the mayor were split … until Wood County District Public Library Director Michael Penrod came to visit us. After several visits it did not take long for us to realize that the Walbridge Library should exist in that area.
Many thanks to the Wood County District Public Library for their success over the years and I am so glad we made the decision to have the Walbridge Public Library built. I have spent many hours there and have given classes on railroad safety.
Please vote for the renewal, not a new tax, of the Wood County District Public Library levy.
Ken Gilsdorf
Walbridge