Ewbank has qualifications for Perrysburg board

To the Editor:
Being a Perrysburg graduate myself, I know what it means to be a Yellow Jacket. I am supporting a fellow Yellow Jackets this year for school board.
Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:00 pm
To the Editor:
Being a Perrysburg graduate myself, I know what it means to be a Yellow Jacket. I am supporting a fellow Yellow Jackets this year for school board.
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:00 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]