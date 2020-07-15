To the Editor:
I was at a business in Bowling Green when a woman in a sheriff’s uniform came in to pick up her order. She did not distance herself from the workers, leaned on the counter, and was not wearing a mask.
People look to our police officers and sheriff’s deputies as an example of what is right and wrong. What kind of example are people with power and influence setting if they don’t follow best practices? When a person in uniform is negligent, others believe they can be too.
With a quick Google search I found the sheriff’s office mission statements. There are three parts, each of which could be applied to coronavirus response.
I. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is a full service law enforcement office. Our work is committed to the prevention of crime; the protection of life and property; the preservation of peace and order; the enforcement of laws; the safeguarding of constitutional guarantees; and the safekeeping of inmates.
A commitment to the protection of life and the preservation of peace and order. This would mean the use of social distancing and wearing a mask as often as possible for the officers of the sheriff’s department.
II. To fulfill this mission, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to providing a quality work environment and to developing its deputies through training, education, and leadership.
I implore that the office considers educating their deputies and remind them that as leaders of their community, they influence the actions of the members of their community. The best way to do that is to set a good example and practice the best habits for preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially since we are a high risk county.
III. We are dedicated to conducting ourselves in a manner respectful of the trust that has been placed upon us as law enforcement personnel, which includes but is not limited to honesty, integrity and leadership.
Please live up to your mission and lead with integrity and honesty. Wear a mask, at least while still in uniform. The worst it does is mildly inconvenience the comfort of your officers; the best it does is set a good example for the citizens of our county and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lily Krueger
Bowling Green