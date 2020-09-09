All our hi-tech devices have given us amazing ways to do our work, communicate with each other and entertain ourselves. But what else has it given us?
We use our cell phones, iPads, laptops, tablets and other devices daily, hourly, sometimes even more often. Our homes are protected by a security system that is hooked into the internet. We even have a robot to clean our floors. Remote controls are used for almost everything. There are drones, many with cameras, flying all around us. And we wonder why there is a big concern about identity theft.
Big Brother isn’t the only one watching us. Our neighbors, the guy across town and even someone in another state can see and hear what we are doing. Privacy is a thing of the past and our freedoms are being challenged.
With coronavirus still around, there is social distancing and contact tracing to contend with.
We use our debit and credit cards for nearly all shopping and business transactions. There is the constant worry about identity theft. All of this and more is infringing on our basic freedoms. All these devices can be hacked by criminals. Hackers are hard, if not impossible, to catch. We can’t do or say anything or go anywhere that someone isn’t, or could be, checking up on us. We have no privacy. Most people are not doing anything wrong or illegal. It just might be something embarrassing or foolish. Or maybe we’ve unwittingly done something stupid.
The point is, our privacy and our freedoms are under constant surveillance. What if anything can be done about this? Probably nothing. We often hear the phrase “invasion of privacy,” regarding an incident someone is involved in. Whatever happened is now public knowledge. It may not matter to anyone, except the one who is victimized. It is still a violation of freedom and privacy.
All these devices are used to spy on us. Some citizens even report to authorities about others violating certain mandates. This is a tactic of a totalitarian government.
We need to be very careful in everything we do or say, or the Politically Correct police will turn us in. Innocent until proven guilty doesn’t apply today. It is still in the Constitution, but is not followed by far too many people. American principles have been ignored. Is our hi-tech society to blame? It is, at least partially. We need to remember what the Declaration of Independence means and what the U.S. Constitution says. Strict adherence to “the law” is imperative, not an “interpretation” of the law.
Anyone can track us, spy on us, check up on us by using devices. We can have the benefits and still keep our privacy and freedoms. We just need to be very careful and diligent. Remember, everybody is watching us.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.