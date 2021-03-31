To the Editor:
The tyranny of the Republicans is not over — the Republican party leadership is now trying to do what former President Donald Trump was unable to do: to establish itself as a dictatorship, presumably to continue enriching itself with special interest money, despite what the special interest groups are doing to our country and the planet in general.
The ruse of secure elections is being used to suppress the right of every American to vote. Voter suppression should be viewed as treason and people who suppress the vote as anti-American. After all there is no American right more sacred than the right to vote.
And the Republicans are being so blatant about it. It’s almost as if they are mimicking Trump’s expression about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and getting away with it. If our democratic republic is to survive, the Republicans must be kicked out of office at every level so that they are no longer in a position to wrest our republic from us. (Actually we would be better off if we had a true democracy, but in a country as large as ours, that would be impractical.) The Republican grassroots must understand what is going on with their leadership and not just follow it like the pied piper of Hamlin.
All of this begs the question of who is a patriot. Just because someone shouts “freedom” or “USA” or hugs the flag does not make him/her a patriot. Jesus had it pegged right 2,000 years ago when he said, “Not every one who says to me ‘lord, lord’ shall enter the kingdom of Heaven.”
The true patriots are not those sitting in places of power and raking in their 30 pieces of silver —but rather they are those Americans who are marching for Black Lives Matter or the right to vote. They are volunteers handing out food to the needy or front-line responders who put their lives on the line to take care of their fellow Americans. They are definitely not those vigilante groups that call themselves militia who are urging government overthrow.
Read your history books and see how the Nazis rose and took control of post-WWI Germany. The parallels are frightening. The past predicts the future: those who do not learn from history’s mistakes are doomed to repeat them.
W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green