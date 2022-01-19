To the Editor:
Employers need to start accepting their share of responsibility in creating the current “worker shortage.”
Workers should not be blamed for the unsafe practices and greedy policies they’re forced to deal with on a daily basis. This is nothing new; however, the pandemic has accelerated and magnified the issues to the point we’re at today. Healthcare workers, teachers, retail employees, cooks and hospitality workers are deciding en masse that they’re not treated well enough and/or not paid enough. And they’re in the wrong for having their best interests in mind?
For too long the common worker has been overworked and underpaid. What was possible in the ‘50s isn’t possible anymore, and anyone that thinks “it worked for me, why can’t it work for you?” doesn’t grasp that times have changed drastically while wages have not.
Consider this a call for change.
Unhappy employees: Talk to your employer about why you’re unhappy. If they don’t acknowledge you or your concerns, or things don’t positively change, quit. You deserve better.
Employers big and small: If your employees have concerns, listen to them and take their concerns to heart. But at the end of the day, if you are unable to provide a safe workplace where your employees are paid and treated well then you shouldn’t be running a business in the first place. Making your well-being off of underpaying and overworking others is nothing to be proud of, and blaming them for the current “worker shortage” is asinine.
To everyone else: Stop supporting businesses with such practices whenever possible. They’re easily spotted locally. Have they had the same “help wanted” sign up since the pandemic started? That’s not because of a worker shortage, it’s because they pay near minimum wage with no benefits, in an environment where even the most desperate of people don’t want to work.
The economy is going to keep hurting more and more until all businesses big and small, local and national, make a change and start paying employees a living wage while treating them like human beings.
We’re not dealing with a “worker shortage,” we’re dealing with a “good-place-to-work shortage.”
Nick Rush
Bowling Green