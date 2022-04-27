To the Editor:
Certain Republican-controlled states have enacted what amounts to “draconian dictates” disguised as laws, from everything to abortion to our most sacred right: Free and fair elections.
One of the most concerning has been the restructuring of current election laws in Republican-controlled states to either make it harder for opposition voters to vote in their own districts,or specifically targets certain districts where white Republican voters are not in a majority.
In short, it is a return on steroids to the Jim Crow era, spurred on by the shellacking the GOP suffered at the polls in 2020.
Some states have passed legislation,establishing “election police forces” to be unleashed on poll workers and locations where Blacks or other races that Republicans have labeled as “undesirables” are in a majority, with the goal of allowing Republican candidates to install themselves into power with brute force.
As has been established over, and over, and over again, there was no massive fraud in the election of 2020 — that Donald Trump lost. Yet here we are, two years and so many months into a new administration, and we have states, including our own, believing that they have the right to tell me the voter, who is going to win. That sounds like cheating to me.
I think it’s about time that my fellow Ohioans who overwhelmingly handed our precious electoral votes over to a lying, racist, authoritarian, dictator, make a choice. Do you love Democracy or do you love despotism? Because no matter how many “Trump Won” banners you want fly 27 months after your candidate lost in front of your house, the majority won. Get over it already.
I’m beyond sick and tired of hearing about how bad things are right now and how it’s all President Jo Biden’s fault. I refuse to buy into “delusions of government conspiracies” regarding our elections.
I’ve worked with my local election officials, both Republican and Democrat here in Wood County, and they represent the best of our great state. We are in more than good hands with them. I think it’s about time this nonsense stops.
Raymond J. Gomez
Grand Rapids