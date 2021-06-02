U.S. Rep. Bob Latta is not one to wave his arms and rattle off accusations against someone as he tries to make a point.
Persistence has always been the tool he’s used to fight for change.
His patience with the United State Postal Service is wearing thin, however. The 5th District Republican Congress wonders how a nation can put a man on the moon, but it cannot get a letter in a mailbox on time.
Once again he’s fired off a letter to the United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy requesting that the USPS permanently transfer the mail processing activities for Northwest Ohio’s mail from the Michigan Metroplex back to the Toledo Processing and Distribution Center.
“The local postal carriers and the people who work to deliver the mail do a great job, but unfortunately, for years, the USPS Michigan Metroplex Facility has failed to reliably deliver mail, including bills and absentee ballots, to residents of Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District,” Latta wrote this week.
It’s a back-and-forth that has been going on for decades.
“I was assured for years that the USPS took my concerns seriously and that the problems would be addressed through the hiring of more mail processors, the implementation of better standards and processes, and other so-called remedial actions. Unfortunately, none of these actions have proven to fix the problems with timely mail delivery in Ohio and I have lost all faith in the Metroplex’s ability to effectively process my constituents’ mail.”
Plenty of people have lost faith.
Latta’s going to have to do more than write a letter if he wants to change things. After all, who can say whether the postmaster general has even received Latta’s letter.