To the Editor:
In honor of celebrate kindness week, the Eastwood School District would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals who provide service in our community. Although our community is small, the contributions within it are immeasurable. Many establishments have been devoted to assisting our citizens, and this endless dedication has not gone unnoticed. The Eastwood community shows its kindness through charitable acts, volunteering their time, and supporting each other in times of need.
On behalf of the Eastwood community, we would like to acknowledge the individuals who have continually shown selflessness. When citizens are struggling, our community always rallies together to provide the support that is needed. From raking neighbors’ leaves and shoveling each others’ driveways to donating to charity or food drives, every citizen leaves a positive mark. As students, it is also great to see the community supporting our district at sporting events and all of our extracurricular activities.
Growing up in a place where every citizen is working for the greater good is something for which we will be forever grateful.
Kind regards,
Eastwood Middle School NJHS President Henry Howard
Eastwood Middle School Student Council President Savanah Stephens