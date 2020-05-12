To the Editor,
The right of free speech is fundamental to the American way of life.
The second amendment gives us the right to bear arms, albeit in the sense of a “well regulated militia.” However, it’s another thing entirely when protesters bring their firearms with them to their protests. That’s intimidation and should rightly be called “armed insurrection” against the United States.
There is precedence for this — George Washington and the Whiskey Rebellion. I have no problem with protests. I do have a problem with carrying guns around in order to show off — but the Constitution has been interpreted to permit this, so there’s not much I can say.
However, I must raise my own protest when protesters take semi-automatic firearms to their protests in order to intimidate the people against whom they are protesting. That is armed insurrection against the United States and and that is just plain wrong. You can protest or you can carry guns about — but not both. There are laws about inducing panic and they should be enforced.
President Donald Trump has given tacit approval for this armed insurrection — indeed he once threatened it if ever he was removed from office — and he needs to be held accountable for that. Just hoping that armed insurrection will disappear is not helpful. Ask the German people of the 1930s (speaking metaphorically) if you doubt me.
It is time for our legislators to take action.
Sincerely,
W.E.Feeman,Jr,MD