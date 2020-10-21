To the Editor:
Over the last four years I have written numerous letters to the editor to warn people about the dangers President Donald Trump represents. I have compared him to Hitler since Trump followed Hitler’s playbook, up to the point of killing off his scapegoats.
But now I believe that Trump is in debt to foreign lenders to the tune of $421 million, which is coming due in the next few years. That gives Trump an extra cause to get himself re-elected — that and avoiding jail — but it also puts us under the thumb of the Russian government, and this is probably why Trump is Putin’s most obedient servant. As I have said, there is nothing that Trump won’t do, no level to which he won’t sink, in order to get himself re-elected. If he is not re-elected, he will go to jail and his empire will crumble under foreclosure suits This is why he has tried to rig the election and to undermine our democratic republic. Is this what the American presidency has become? A way to stay out of jail or to avoid paying bills?
For my comments, I have been accused of being a “hater,” but since when is speaking truth to power a bad thing? To Trump supporters, I would say that he is playing mind games with you. Do not be deceived. Trump says that you are “disgusting people.” When he does not need your vote anymore—and he won’t, once he is re-elected—he will cast you aside without a second thought. To give himself more money to pay his bills, he will destroy your healthcare and social security. Trump knows how to rile up your emotional brain and to turn off your rational brain. He is NO patriot, even though he appeals to your patriotism. It has always been “Trump First”, not “America First.” It has always been “Make Trump Great Again,” not Make America Great Again. Don’t reward Trump with a second term. If you do, you can kiss this democratic republic good by and usher in dictatorship. No foreign power can beat us, but if you re-elect Trump, you will assure that this great country will collapse by itself.
W.E.Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green