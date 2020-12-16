It is very hard to keep a positive attitude with coronavirus. The virus has completely disrupted life in our country and the world, with lockdowns, businesses closing, job losses and social distancing the new normal.
What are we going to do about Christmas celebrations? Some of our leaders are mandating we limit gatherings to only a few people. Holiday parties are strongly discouraged, and any Christmas celebrations will probably be limited as well.
We have to keep positive. After all, it is Christmas, the most joyful time of the year.
Our freedoms are being limited. Even with the pandemic we need to be able stay positive and still exercise our freedoms. We are all Americans, with rights as well as responsibilities. We need to act responsibly regarding COVID-9. We can be responsible and still have our holiday traditions.
What we don’t need is some politician telling us we must limit our activities and the number of people we can see. Christmas is a religious holiday. We have the freedom of religion. The 1st Amendment says in part, “…or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” That is key to our constitution.
Some of our “leaders” have overstepped their authority and asserting themselves far beyond their responsibilities. They are seeking to control our lives, even to the point of jeopardizing our constitutional freedoms.
Locking down our communities and limiting the number of people, because of the surge in cases won’t stop the virus, slow it down maybe, but not stop it. What a lock-down will stop is our economy, our businesses and our jobs. I’m trying to be positive, but its hard when all we hear is negativism.
Lockdowns have only been partially successful, but they have decimated our economy. Think about our right to peacefully assemble, of speech, of religion, these among others are the basis of and for being Americans. These among the others is why people have come to our shores to have them. These among the others is what many have fought for and far too many have died defending.
The birth of Jesus is a sacred celebration. Then we need to consider Santa Claus, a very big part of the season. Both are positives, both have a huge impact on our society.
We don’t need an agenda to dictate how we should handle the virus. We are all responsible adults. We will keep our families and friends safe. We don’t need or want any politician or bureaucrat telling how to live. Let us, We the people, enjoy and celebrate our holidays. We are responsible and caring and won’t be dictated to by our “leaders.” Remember how the Constitution begins, “We the people.”
For 244 years, we the people have lived by the Constitution, and we will follow it. Will our leaders?
Let us all keep a positive and responsible attitude and be safe. Have a merry and blessed Christmas.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.