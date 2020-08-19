To the Editor:
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta and President Donald Trump: Stop messing with my post office.
Over the past couple months or so I’ve noticed real changes to my mail deliveries. It started with my bills coming later than normal, sometimes a week to 10 days. This put me in a bind to get them paid on time, especially if I have to use the mail to send the checks.
Now I see that the president is using his appointee to slow things down as a way to suppress the upcoming vote in November. It won’t suppress my vote; I’ll hand deliver my mail-in ballot to the courthouse instead of relying on the mail.
What you are successfully suppressing is the delivery of my pension check, and my medications that I receive from the Veterans Affairs.
My bills are arriving later, which means payments are later with some resulting in late charges, and hits to my credit ratings.
I know my issues mean nothing to Trump or Latta; it’s all about suppressing the vote, and retaining power. While a general was complaining it was more dangerous navigating the New York STD riddled social scene than serving in uniform, millions of common folks like me stepped up and defended our country’s values across the world.
Once again, the veterans are getting screwed over by a president and a congress that is putting their own personal needs over the needs of us common folks. Stop messing with my postal service.
John Haver
Milton Center