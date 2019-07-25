Don’t just see the league, join it

To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters was founded almost 100 years ago on Feb. 14, 1920, about six months before the 19th amendment was ratified giving every adult citizen the right to vote.
Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:19 am
To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters was founded almost 100 years ago on Feb. 14, 1920, about six months before the 19th amendment was ratified giving every adult citizen the right to vote.
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:19 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Sylvania, OH
419-882-8524
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-5060
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-2582
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]