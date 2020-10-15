To the Editor:
The United States Post Office has been an important part of every community, big and small since the founding of our country. Like any other business or government agency, problems evolve over time but so do fixes.
Every post office employee in my experience has been helpful, courteous, informative, professional and willing to go the extra mile, even, through snow. What a contrast to any other government agency.
During this pandemic people rely on the post office more and more in lieu of in-person shopping, visits to professional offices, medications, bill payment, and yes, even voting. Our most sacred act of citizenship is increasingly relying to the post office. It should be logical the post office be reinforced, supported financially, honored and provided necessary security.
So, with voting a defining rite at the core of our republic why are certain elected leaders jumping for a chance to sabotage the post office and others willing to observe silently? Why the gutting of a national treasure, the United States Post Office?
President Donald Trump is our elected juvenile who pushes over the checkerboard when victory is endangered.
Ruben Miller
Perrysburg