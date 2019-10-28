Don’t forget: There’s asbestos in the buildings

To the Editor:
Another reason why our elementary schools need replacing is because Crim, Conneaut and Kenwood all have asbestos in them. I can’t believe no one has brought this up before now as a major concern for the welfare of our children.
Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 1:00 pm
To the Editor:
