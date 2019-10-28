Don’t forget: There’s asbestos in the buildings - Sentinel-Tribune: Opinion

Don’t forget: There’s asbestos in the buildings

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 1:00 pm

Don’t forget: There’s asbestos in the buildings

To the Editor:

Another reason why our elementary schools need replacing is because Crim, Conneaut and Kenwood all have asbestos in them. I can’t believe no one has brought this up before now as a major concern for the welfare of our children.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

Posted in , on Monday, October 28, 2019 1:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]